Obituary: Robert L. ‘Bob’ Blanc
Robert L. “Bob” Blanc passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. Bob was born in San Bernardino, California, on April 27, 1938 to Charles W. Blanc, Sr., and Ruby Lela Stanley.
He earned a BS in Biological Sciences from Cal Poly (Pomona) in 1963, and soon began a 30-year career as a sales representative for Abbott Laboratories, earning many awards throughout the years, retiring in 1993. Bob’s interests along the way were foreign and domestic travel, exploring out of the way places, photography, history, and study of the scriptures, having graduated from Phoenix Seminary during retirement.
Bob is survived by his wife, Charmie, of Dewey, AZ, his sisters Virginia Blanc of Pittsboro, NC, Patty Gates of Maricopa, AZ, Michelle Thomas of Jacksonville, FL, brothers Charles W Blanc, Jr. of Sandusky, OH, James Blanc of King, NC, and a stepsister, Sharon Shoemaker, of Green Cove Springs, FL.
Private services were held July 13, 2022, with interment at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to Bethel Baptist Church of Prescott Valley, Arizona, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home, Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Information provided by the funeral home.
