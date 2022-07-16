Obituary: Robert D. Edwards (Bob)
Robert D. Edwards (Bob), was born on august 26, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the age of 13 years, he was removed from his home for his own safety, and moved to Woodmar Farm. He lived at Woodmar from 1957 to 1961. Bob talked about Woodmar Farm, often, and had very fond memories of his time there.
After graduating, he joined the Army and served from 1961-1964. He was proud to be a veteran and always grateful for his VA Hospital medical care. He moved to Los Angeles in 1964 until 1992. He had several jobs during his time in LA.
Bob moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1995. He was able to buy a house and enjoyed having a home of his own. He loved his dogs, Brutus and Deena.
Bob passed away on June 27, 2022. His ashes will be interred with Military Honors on July 28, 2022 at the Prescott National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
He will be fondly remembered by his close friends Bill, Joe and Carol. Bob also appreciated his great neighbors, Joe and Lisa.
Thanks to ABC Funerals for their assistance.
Information provided by the family.
