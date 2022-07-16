Obituary: Randy Alan Schlacke

Randy Alan Schlacke, 64, of Prescott Valley, Arizona was pronounced dead at his home on April 24, 2022.

He was born at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana on July 14, 1957 to Ronald V. Schlacke of Waterville, Iowa and Alice G. (Wacker) Schlacke of Waukon, Iowa. He has one older sister and one younger brother.

Randy enjoyed working as a carpenter and was experienced in all phases of construction throughout his career. He completed a Specialized Associate Degree program from Hamilton Technical College (Davenport, Iowa) in Electronics Engineering Technology and he graduated from Falcon High School in Peyton, Colorado.

His love for animals was always apparent to others and he was fortunate to ride horses his family owned while living in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia during his childhood. He supported many animal welfare organizations which he admired.

Randy was single at the time of his death but was married three times during his life.

He is survived by his sister Peggy S. Knoll of Prescott, Arizona, brother Rusty A. Schlacke (Lori Riha) and four nieces (Taylor, Bailey, Riley, Kyler) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Randy’s lifetime struggle with alcoholism was a major contributing factor to his cause of death and any monetary contributions can be made in his memory to organizations providing help with those who suffer from addictions.

