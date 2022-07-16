Obituary: Randy Alan Schlacke
Randy Alan Schlacke, 64, of Prescott Valley, Arizona was pronounced dead at his home on April 24, 2022.
He was born at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana on July 14, 1957 to Ronald V. Schlacke of Waterville, Iowa and Alice G. (Wacker) Schlacke of Waukon, Iowa. He has one older sister and one younger brother.
Randy enjoyed working as a carpenter and was experienced in all phases of construction throughout his career. He completed a Specialized Associate Degree program from Hamilton Technical College (Davenport, Iowa) in Electronics Engineering Technology and he graduated from Falcon High School in Peyton, Colorado.
His love for animals was always apparent to others and he was fortunate to ride horses his family owned while living in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia during his childhood. He supported many animal welfare organizations which he admired.
Randy was single at the time of his death but was married three times during his life.
He is survived by his sister Peggy S. Knoll of Prescott, Arizona, brother Rusty A. Schlacke (Lori Riha) and four nieces (Taylor, Bailey, Riley, Kyler) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Randy’s lifetime struggle with alcoholism was a major contributing factor to his cause of death and any monetary contributions can be made in his memory to organizations providing help with those who suffer from addictions.
Information provided by the family.
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- 10-Airstream short-term rental village near downtown Prescott gets OK from P&Z
- YCSO asks for public’s help finding investigative lead in aggravated assault in Dewey
- Pioneer Parkway roundabout work set to get started next week
- Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg
- Driver survives vehicle rollover into boulders on Iron Springs Road near Prescott, thanks to seat belt
- Need2Know: Touchmark at The Ranch opens new memory care neighborhood in Prescott; Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital slated for Diamond Valley; Bear & Dragon serves coffee and more in Prescott
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: