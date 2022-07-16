OFFERS
Obituary: Paul David Romero

Paul David Romero. (Courtesy)

Paul David Romero. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 16, 2022 8:12 p.m.

Paul David Romero of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away June 17, 2022 at home with his family by his side and under the care of Maggie’s Hospice.

Paul was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 9, 1949 to Flavio and Dolores Romero. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, and his three brothers Lionel, Norman, and Leonard, and a nephew Greg.

In 1967 Paul graduated from St. Mary’s High School. While in high school Paul lettered in four sports and earned a baseball scholarship to St. Joseph College in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Transferring to Grand Canyon College in Phoenix to continue his pursuit of baseball, Paul was known as one of the hardest throwing pitchers around.

In 1979, Paul moved with his wife, Marilyn, and his two children, Brian and Shannon to Prescott Valley where he joined Prescott Valley, Inc. as a realtor and salesman. He traveled around the country selling land to encourage the development of the Town of Prescott Valley, one of the fastest growing communities in Arizona. Paul managed the Sales Office in Prescott Valley. Wanting to stay in the area he became a licensed real estate broker and opened his own real estate office, Prescott Valley Originators. In 1989 Paul and Marilyn built a model home on the corner of Robert Road and Florentine. He became a General Contractor and started PVO Construction. A family owned company that is still doing business today.

Paul was the quintessential Renaissance man excelling in sports, playing guitar and singing in the church choir. He loved to hunt, fish, and train many Labrador Retrievers for field trials. He spent many hours creating a beautiful garden in his yard and above all Paul loved to spend time with his family.

Paul is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 54 years, son Brian (Jennifer), his daughter Shannon, his two grandchildren Jake and Emmersen and his beloved black lab Winnie. Paul also is survived by brothers-in-law Bill (Ellie), Phil, Lewis (Connie), Uncles, Aunts, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Paul at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Rosary held directly before the mass at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Paul’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the family.

