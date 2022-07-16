Obituary: Marvin W. Peterson Jr
Marvin W. Peterson Jr., 85, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on April 18, 2022. He was predeceased by Dolores E. Peterson (wife) and Debra L. Kleisner (daughter), Robbie Kleisner (grandson), and he left behind his wife, Ruth H. Peterson, son’s Daniel Peterson, and David Peterson, along with five grandchildren and five great-grandkids.
Marvin (Pete) grew up in Chicago and its suburbs, retiring in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He worked hard all his life owning several service businesses before retiring. Dozens of family members and friends worked for Pete at one time or another including his grandkids who loved to tag along. He had a loving spirit and loved all people in general. He was quick to joke and quick to tease. Most of all he loved his wife and extended family, along with his bowling league friends and the Arizona Cardinals!
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
