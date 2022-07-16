OFFERS
Saturday, July 16
Obituary: Mark Bledsoe

Mark Bledsoe. (Courtesy)

Mark Bledsoe. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 16, 2022 8:11 p.m.

Mark Bledsoe passed away Saturday, July 3, 2022, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona.

Mark was a carpenter for about 38 years and in recent years did remodels. Mark was born in Billings, Montana, October 3, 1963 and moved to California in January 1964 at three months old. He grew up in California and started school in Anaheim until the 5th grade, then he went to school in Nipomo and high school in Arroyo Grande, California. He moved to Prescott, Arizona in 2004.

Mark was a musician playing the guitar and singing when he was a teenager. He was in several bands and in his later years he played at a couple clubs here in Prescott. Mark loved his kids and he was a very social person. He loved to laugh and tell jokes and make people laugh. He loved being around people. He was always at the ready when someone needed help with anything. He loved Jesus. He was a workaholic, getting up early to be at work earlier than the others so he could think about the job and what needed to be done.

He is survived by his long-time partner Betsy Castro and her two sons, Vincent and Torrin, brother Greg Bledsoe and wife Kassi, step-brother Scott, sister Karen Joy Somers, mother Sandra Neal, and his children Shantelle, Cameron, Marcus, Allie, Josh and Amanda, three grandchildren Paisley, Barrett and Avery, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be on July 30 at 2 p.m., at Biddle Park in Arroyo Grande, California.

Information provided by the family.

