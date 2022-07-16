Obituary: Jill Suzanne Jones
Jill Suzanne Jones, age 62, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. Jill was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 19, 1960, and was raised in Laveen, Arizona.
In 1989, Jill and her family moved to Chino Valley, where she and Jessie built their dream house by hand. Jill worked for the Prescott National Forest Service for 22 years before retiring in January of 2022.
Jill is survived by her loving husband, Jessie Marquez; son, Wyatt Marquez; brother, Reg Jones; mother, Sheree Pitrat; stepfather, Wayne Pitrat; and puppy, Dixie.
Information provided by the family.
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- 10-Airstream short-term rental village near downtown Prescott gets OK from P&Z
- YCSO asks for public’s help finding investigative lead in aggravated assault in Dewey
- Pioneer Parkway roundabout work set to get started next week
- Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg
- Driver survives vehicle rollover into boulders on Iron Springs Road near Prescott, thanks to seat belt
- Need2Know: Touchmark at The Ranch opens new memory care neighborhood in Prescott; Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital slated for Diamond Valley; Bear & Dragon serves coffee and more in Prescott
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: