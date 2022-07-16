Obituary: Jill Suzanne Jones

Jill Suzanne Jones, age 62, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. Jill was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 19, 1960, and was raised in Laveen, Arizona.

In 1989, Jill and her family moved to Chino Valley, where she and Jessie built their dream house by hand. Jill worked for the Prescott National Forest Service for 22 years before retiring in January of 2022.

Jill is survived by her loving husband, Jessie Marquez; son, Wyatt Marquez; brother, Reg Jones; mother, Sheree Pitrat; stepfather, Wayne Pitrat; and puppy, Dixie.

Information provided by the family.