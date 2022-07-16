Obituary: James Christopher Miner

James Christopher Miner born January 17, 1960 in Athens, Greece was called home by his Lord and Savior on June 17, 2022.

He was a good man who cherished his wife, Theresa (Terri) Miner for 42 years. Together they have four children: Rachel (Matt) Gibney, Grant (Gianna) Miner, Emily Miner and Jared Miner. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Marlena (Marnie) Gibney, two; Apollo Miner, 6 mo. and William (Liam) Gibney, 6 mo. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts!

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 23, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home 303 S. Cortez St. Prescott, AZ.

