Obituary: Francis Jude ‘Frank’ Buchler
Francis Jude “Frank” Buchler passed away on hospice care July 9, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born in Collingswood, New Jersey on August 2, 1937 to Joseph and Agnes Buchler.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, son Scott and siblings.
Frank was very proud of being a vocational instructor on the Navajo and Hopi Nations, and he was even more proud of being an Air Force veteran.
Frank had eight children: Cindy Buchler (Lee Steffeck), Cheryl Buchler, Scott Buchler, Chris Buchler (Pam), Mike Buchler, Gary Buchler, Mary Kennedy (Steve) and Franklin Buchler. He had 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He moved around Arizona and New Mexico much of his adult life but had settled in Prescott for the last four years. Frank led an interesting life and had all the stories to back it up. “He knew a lot of people and did a lot of things.”
A viewing will be held on July 20, 2022 from 4-6 p.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel at 303 S. Cortez Street Prescott, AZ and his burial will be at Camp Navajo Cemetery, Bellmont, Arizona on July 21 at 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Frank’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
