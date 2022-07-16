Obituary: Det. Sgt. Richard ‘RLo’ Lopez

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Rick was called home to be with the Lord leaving behind a legacy of faith, goodness, love and compassion. When he was born in Denver, Colorado, on January 28, 1971, the plan and purpose of Rick’s life was already destined before he was otherwise blessed into his earthly family. His wonderful temperament, sense of humor, honesty, integrity and the desire to protect and serve came from his beloved momma, Harriette and his Dad, Rod.

From his days as a Manager with Safeway, it became totally evident that Rick was to assume a leadership role in life. Mentoring his staff with patience and keen insight made Rick’s advice something special to those who worked with him.

However, the Lord had more widespread work for Rick to do in his life. He devoted his time, knowledge and commitment to service in the capacity of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy rising through the ranks to a leadership role as Sergeant.

Throughout his career, Rick was able to have the most supportive wife a husband could ever hope for. Kymberli was his life partner, creating their own family, sharing and building their dreams and living life together in faith. No job was beyond the reach of Rick in making a home for Kym and their two beautiful daughters, Anastazsia and Kehtrina. They are his legacy. He encouraged them to pursue their dreams and gave them the confidence, security and love that they could walk out the call on their lives. He could not be prouder when his girls met and married their husbands, Devin and Jace. Rick’s ultimate promotion was that of Papa to Bryant, Ryker and Freya.

Rick was more than just a proud Dad and Husband, he was a prankster. He loved making people laugh and he also loved pizza, the Chicago Cubs and as it says on the license plate of his Ford Mustang, Go Cubs Go! His brother Joshua was truly one of his very best friends. And someone he knew he could count on to be an Uncle to his girls. No two brothers were ever closer.

Summing up Rick’s life in a few paragraphs and the many, many people he touched is very hard to encapsulate. His bravery is beyond comprehension. His love of life and his family is beyond all measure. Rick Lopez’s love of the Lord, Jesus Christ as his Savior has allowed Rick to inspire many and will serve as a light so that others may walk in His glory.

If you would like to give a gift, you can send checks, money orders/cashier’s checks or bring cash to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. All checks must be made out to YCSO Employee Fund with, “Benevolence Fund: Richard Lopez” written on the memo line. These funds can be mailed or brought to: The Sheriff’s Office, Attention Kelly Fraher, 255 East Gurley Street, Prescott.

