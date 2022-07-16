Obituary: Bruce Curtis Heskett

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Postponed Trump rally in Prescott Valley now scheduled for Friday, July 22 Catch-22 — Day 17: Peoria woman wanted on assault, disorderly conduct charges $150 rebate for water re-circulators added to Prescott’s water conservation plan D-H Town Council directs staffers to form steering committee for General Plan’s Phase 2 update CDC: Yavapai among 10 Arizona counties with high COVID-19 community levels Need2Know: Memaw’s Wild Herbs celebrates grand opening in Prescott Valley; Sammies Burger Joint opens at North Highway 89 and Willow Lake Road roundabout; Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona seeks... BBB, Go Daddy accepting applications from small businesses for Main St. Accelerator Program Cash-strapped drivers scammed with fake gift cards for gas, BBB reports House advances two abortion-rights bills, but prospects dim in Senate Catch 22 - Day 16: $1,000 offered for info leading to Mansfield's arrest

Subscribe Now
Saturday, July 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Bruce Curtis Heskett

Bruce Curtis Heskett. (Courtesy)

Bruce Curtis Heskett. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 16, 2022 8:04 p.m.

“Remember: There are no small parts. Only small actors.” To Bruce Curtis Heskett’s family and friends, he was larger than life. Bruce passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. He was just shy of his 79th birthday.

Bruce was born on July 23, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois, to Betty and Jack Heskett. He spent his childhood in Crystal Lake, Illinois, and moved to the bay area with his family for high school. After serving for two years in the United States Navy, he pursued a degree in political science from the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV).

Bruce then moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he earned his law degree from the University of New Mexico. Upon graduation from law school, he accepted the position of Assistant Dean of the law school at the University of Alabama where he served for four years. He then moved to Gurnee, Illinois, to begin his role as Product Manager for Thomson Reuters. He stayed with the company for 35 years and worked in various capacities within the legal publishing industry. He was very proud to have served on the development team of Westlaw, a workflow management software product used by attorneys throughout the country.

Bruce met his first wife, Tracey, while studying at UNLV. They married on August 13, 1967. While living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, they had the first two of their three children, Geoffrey and Jennifer. Their third child, Joanna, was born after they moved to Gurnee, Illinois. After 38 years of marriage, Bruce was devastated to lose Tracey who had battled multiple sclerosis for many years. In 2007, Bruce married his longtime friend, Linda Carter, and they relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona, upon his retirement from Thomson Reuters. Bruce and Linda spent many happy years together in Arizona.

Bruce’s greatest passion was the performing arts, especially barbershop singing and live theater. He sang bass in a barbershop quartet and several choruses while living in both Alabama and Illinois. No matter where he lived, he participated in community theater, performing in countless productions over many years. The acting community in Prescott will miss his talent and expertise.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, mother, and first wife, Tracey.

He is survived by Linda, his sister Bonnie Bridger (Ron), and three children Geoffrey (Elizabeth), Jennifer (Daniel), and Joanna (Walker). Also surviving are his four grandchildren William, Courtney, Lucy, and Taylor, nephew Craig Bridger, and niece Lori Renda.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 10 2022 at the Heritage Memory Mortuary in downtown Prescott. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Prescott Center for the Arts and directed to the “Setting the Stage” campaign.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Bruce’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries