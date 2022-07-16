Obituary: Bruce Curtis Heskett

“Remember: There are no small parts. Only small actors.” To Bruce Curtis Heskett’s family and friends, he was larger than life. Bruce passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. He was just shy of his 79th birthday.

Bruce was born on July 23, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois, to Betty and Jack Heskett. He spent his childhood in Crystal Lake, Illinois, and moved to the bay area with his family for high school. After serving for two years in the United States Navy, he pursued a degree in political science from the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV).

Bruce then moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he earned his law degree from the University of New Mexico. Upon graduation from law school, he accepted the position of Assistant Dean of the law school at the University of Alabama where he served for four years. He then moved to Gurnee, Illinois, to begin his role as Product Manager for Thomson Reuters. He stayed with the company for 35 years and worked in various capacities within the legal publishing industry. He was very proud to have served on the development team of Westlaw, a workflow management software product used by attorneys throughout the country.

Bruce met his first wife, Tracey, while studying at UNLV. They married on August 13, 1967. While living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, they had the first two of their three children, Geoffrey and Jennifer. Their third child, Joanna, was born after they moved to Gurnee, Illinois. After 38 years of marriage, Bruce was devastated to lose Tracey who had battled multiple sclerosis for many years. In 2007, Bruce married his longtime friend, Linda Carter, and they relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona, upon his retirement from Thomson Reuters. Bruce and Linda spent many happy years together in Arizona.

Bruce’s greatest passion was the performing arts, especially barbershop singing and live theater. He sang bass in a barbershop quartet and several choruses while living in both Alabama and Illinois. No matter where he lived, he participated in community theater, performing in countless productions over many years. The acting community in Prescott will miss his talent and expertise.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, mother, and first wife, Tracey.

He is survived by Linda, his sister Bonnie Bridger (Ron), and three children Geoffrey (Elizabeth), Jennifer (Daniel), and Joanna (Walker). Also surviving are his four grandchildren William, Courtney, Lucy, and Taylor, nephew Craig Bridger, and niece Lori Renda.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 10 2022 at the Heritage Memory Mortuary in downtown Prescott. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Prescott Center for the Arts and directed to the “Setting the Stage” campaign.

