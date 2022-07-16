More Arizona blood donors needed to help overcome critical shortage
As summer continues, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is urging all eligible blood donors to make an appointment to help relieve a critical blood shortage, reminding the public that patient needs for both routine and emergency blood transfusions don’t take a holiday. All blood types and platelets are critically needed, especially type O blood, the most transfused and the most versatile when there’s not time to test a patient’s blood type. All who are eligible to donate are urged to make an appointment to give over the next days and weeks. To make an appointment, visit vitalant.org, download the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) – Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley and Paulden locations detailed below.
According to AAA estimates, a record 42 million people traveled for the July 4 holiday weekend, and that translates into fewer blood donors available to give. In appreciation for giving blood this summer, all May 27 to Sept. 9 blood donors are being automatically entered to win a 2022 VW Taos S, donated by our Valley Volkswagen dealers. As a special thank you for donating around the Independence Day holiday, July 10 to 20, Vitalant blood donors will receive a $5 prepaid gift card (while supplies last) in addition to being entered to win one of three $3,000 prepaid gift cards. Both gift card offers are redeemable by email — terms and conditions apply.
Donors don’t need to know their blood type to help. In fact, new donors can learn their preliminary blood type during their first visit. Donors who meet all eligibility requirements can be as young as 16 with parental consent, and there is no upper age limit. Masks are optional for staff, donors and visitors except where required by local regulations or blood drive host. There is no waiting period to donate after receiving a COVID vaccine or booster.
The dates and locations for donations are as follows:
Prescott
• Thu, July 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Yavapai Regional Medical Center, 1003 Willow Creek Road, Thumb Butte Room.
• Sat, July 30, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Prescott Farmers Market/Dignity YRMC, 900 Iron Springs Road, Bloodmobile.
• Sun, July 31, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St, Bloodmobile.
Prescott Valley
• Mon, July 25, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E Long Look Drive.
Information provided by Vitalant.
