2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Postponed Trump rally in Prescott Valley now scheduled for Friday, July 22 Catch-22 — Day 17: Peoria woman wanted on assault, disorderly conduct charges $150 rebate for water re-circulators added to Prescott’s water conservation plan D-H Town Council directs staffers to form steering committee for General Plan’s Phase 2 update CDC: Yavapai among 10 Arizona counties with high COVID-19 community levels Need2Know: Memaw’s Wild Herbs celebrates grand opening in Prescott Valley; Sammies Burger Joint opens at North Highway 89 and Willow Lake Road roundabout; Visiting Angels of Northern Arizona seeks... BBB, Go Daddy accepting applications from small businesses for Main St. Accelerator Program Cash-strapped drivers scammed with fake gift cards for gas, BBB reports House advances two abortion-rights bills, but prospects dim in Senate Catch 22 - Day 16: $1,000 offered for info leading to Mansfield's arrest

Subscribe Now
Saturday, July 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt

First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)

First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)

STEFANIE DAZIO and SALLY HO Associated Press
Originally Published: July 16, 2022 9:17 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries