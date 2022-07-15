Catch 22 - Day 16: $1,000 offered for info leading to Mansfield's arrest
It's Day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness' Catch 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield.
Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from UHAUL in Sedona. On Sept. 15, a Cottonwood Police officer located the UHAUL pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main Street and Cochise Street in Cottonwood. The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver's seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times.
The officer initiated a traffic stop, and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with Auto Theft and Assault.
He now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation warrant with no bond stemming from the above charges.
Mansfield is described as a 36-year-old white man, 6-feet, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Eastlake Ohio on Lakeshore Boulevard.
If you provide information leading to Mansfield’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.
All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.
Information and photo provided by Silent Witness.
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
- Pioneer Parkway roundabout work set to get started next week
- Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg
- 10-Airstream short-term rental village near downtown Prescott gets OK from P&Z
- YCSO asks for public’s help finding investigative lead in aggravated assault in Dewey
- Need2Know: Touchmark at The Ranch opens new memory care neighborhood in Prescott; Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital slated for Diamond Valley; Bear & Dragon serves coffee and more in Prescott
- Driver survives vehicle rollover into boulders on Iron Springs Road near Prescott, thanks to seat belt
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: