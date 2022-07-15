OFFERS
Friday, July 15
Catch 22 - Day 16: $1,000 offered for info leading to Mansfield's arrest

Jonathan Sterling Mansfield (YCSO)

Jonathan Sterling Mansfield (YCSO)

Originally Published: July 15, 2022 5:50 p.m.

It's Day 16 of Yavapai Silent Witness' Catch 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield.

Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, 2018, Mansfield stole a vehicle from UHAUL in Sedona. On Sept. 15, a Cottonwood Police officer located the UHAUL pickup pulling a trailer in the area of Main Street and Cochise Street in Cottonwood. The officer observed Mansfield, who was in the driver's seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, and Mansfield pulled the car to the right side of the road and stopped. Mansfield then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody and charged with Auto Theft and Assault.

He now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation warrant with no bond stemming from the above charges.

Mansfield is described as a 36-year-old white man, 6-feet, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Eastlake Ohio on Lakeshore Boulevard.

If you provide information leading to Mansfield’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information and photo provided by Silent Witness.

