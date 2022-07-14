Sedona man sought for probation violation on child prostitution charge
It’s Day 15 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding Jefferson E. Perales.
On Aug. 23, 2015, Perales arranged to meet with a female he believed to be 16 years old for sex in the Sedona area. Perales met the subject at a Sedona Hotel and offered $80 for sexual intercourse. He was subsequently arrested.
Perales has since failed to appear in court. He now has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $100,000 bond for Child Prostitution. Perales is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male, 5-foot-4 , 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on White Bear Road in Sedona.
If you have information that leads to the arrest of #15 of “CATCH 22” you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, you never have to give your name.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
- Hoffman cites ‘nastiness,’ threatening comments in decision to leave post as Yavapai County Recorder
- Pioneer Parkway roundabout work set to get started next week
- Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg
- Need2Know: Touchmark at The Ranch opens new memory care neighborhood in Prescott; Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital slated for Diamond Valley; Bear & Dragon serves coffee and more in Prescott
- Driver survives vehicle rollover into boulders on Iron Springs Road near Prescott, thanks to seat belt
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 12, 2022
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: