Town of Prescott Valley prepares to open new splash pad at Antelope Park 5 candidates now running for 3 seats on Dewey-Humboldt Town Council after 1 drops out Sunset Point Rest Area along I-17 closed for months-long renovation project Sedona man sought for probation violation on child prostitution charge Monsoon rains push county, fire departments, forest to lift fire restrictions Jessica Hall announces resignation from Prescott City Council 10-Airstream short-term rental village near downtown Prescott gets OK from P&Z Phoenix metro's 12.3% inflation among highest in nation; U.S. at 40-year high Arizona nominee for federal judgeship grilled by GOP senators in hearing Arizona attorney general asks court to unblock abortion ban

Friday, July 15
Obituary Notice: Janet Marshall

Originally Published: July 14, 2022 10:31 p.m.

Janet Marshall, AKA Andrew Paunant, born Jan. 15, 1943, passed away June 24, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. Funeral arrangements entrusted to David’s Desert Chapel in Wickenburg, Arizona.

