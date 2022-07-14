OFFERS
5 candidates now running for 3 seats on Dewey-Humboldt Town Council after 1 drops out

Town of Dewey-Humboldt seal. (Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: July 14, 2022 10:36 p.m.

Five candidates are running for Dewey-Humboldt Town Council after candidate Teresa Schroder in early July voluntarily withdrew her name from the Aug. 2 primary election ballot, town officials reported.

Schroder also agreed not to run as a write-in candidate by signing her name to a candidate-withdrawal form, which has been notarized.

The five candidates currently running to fill three seats on the Town Council include Victor Hambrick, incumbent Mark McBrady, Terry Nolan, Denise Rogers and Jeff Siereveld.

Mayor John Hughes, whose term expires in 2022, is running unopposed in the primary election. Incumbent Vice Mayor Karen Brooks and Town Council member Lynn Collins, whose terms expire in 2022, are not seeking re-election.

Candidates in the Town Council primary Aug. 2 must receive the majority of votes cast, per the state’s majority vote formula (the number of unfilled council seats multiplied by twice the number of candidates per seat), to be declared winners.

If no Town Council candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the primary, a runoff election would be conducted during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, also using the majority vote formula.

Dewey-Humboldt’s mayor and Town Council members serve four-year terms.

Council members Amy Lance and Barry Thomas’ terms expire in 2024. Current Town Council membership includes Hughes, Brooks, Collins, McBrady, Lance and Thomas.

Filling Blomgren’s vacated seat

Dewey-Humboldt Town Council has been operating with six of its seven members since May 1, when Council member Glen Blomgren resigned.

Dewey-Humboldt will conduct a special election to fill Blomgren’s seat on the same day as the general election on Nov. 8, town officials announced.

To check your voting status, visit bit.ly/3QtU2px or call Yavapai County Voter Registration at 928-771-3248. For more information, you can also visit yavapaiaz.gov/govote/ and dhaz.gov.

Key dates for the Nov. 8 election include:

• June 11 – First day to file nomination papers;

• July 11 – Last day to file nomination papers, by 5 p.m.;

• Sept. 29 – Last day for write-in candidates to file;

• Oct. 10 – Last day to register to vote;

• Oct. 28 – Last day to request an early ballot by mail;

• Nov. 4 – Last day to vote early in-person; and

• Nov. 8 – Election Day.

