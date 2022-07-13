YCSO asks for public’s help finding investigative lead in aggravated assault in Dewey

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies are asking for the public’s help finding an investigative lead in an aggravated assault Monday, July 11 in Dewey.

At 11:25 a.m. Monday, YCSO deputies were dispatched to the fire station on Highway 169 in Dewey, where a man reportedly had walked in suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds, a YCSO news release reported.

Deputies soon learned that the man was being flown to a Phoenix hospital for care.

YCSO reported that it is conducting an ongoing investigation. However, it is asking for the public’s help finding Lana Mia Drucilla Reiber, who is considered an investigative lead in connection with the incident.

If anyone recognizes Reiber or knows her whereabouts, immediately call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

To submit an anonymous tip online, visit yavapaisw.com.