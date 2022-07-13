YCSO asks for public’s help finding investigative lead in aggravated assault in Dewey
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies are asking for the public’s help finding an investigative lead in an aggravated assault Monday, July 11 in Dewey.
At 11:25 a.m. Monday, YCSO deputies were dispatched to the fire station on Highway 169 in Dewey, where a man reportedly had walked in suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds, a YCSO news release reported.
Deputies soon learned that the man was being flown to a Phoenix hospital for care.
YCSO reported that it is conducting an ongoing investigation. However, it is asking for the public’s help finding Lana Mia Drucilla Reiber, who is considered an investigative lead in connection with the incident.
If anyone recognizes Reiber or knows her whereabouts, immediately call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
To submit an anonymous tip online, visit yavapaisw.com.
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Hoffman cites ‘nastiness,’ threatening comments in decision to leave post as Yavapai County Recorder
- Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley on Saturday
- Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg
- Pioneer Parkway roundabout work set to get started next week
- YCSO schedules procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez’s memorial service in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: