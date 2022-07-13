Church News: July 14, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of July 13, 2022:

Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. Savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m. Sunday, July 17, worship: “You and Every You, Salvation Received Personally.” July 31, Gospel singing group “Joyous Noise” will be leading the service. 4 p.m. Tuesdays, “Revealing Jesus in the Old Testament.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, women’s study and fellowship.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. We’re looking for those who found comfort in the inspirational 1928 Book of Common Prayer and its services. Come back to the familiar and join our worship and social activities. Services: Sundays, Holy Communion 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Morning Prayer. 928-327-9479.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Check out our children’s wing, with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s and men’s ministries on summer break until August. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. “Shabbat Balak” July 16 discusses violent acts associated with political discord or bigotry. Zoom Friday Kabbalat Shabbat service weekly. Free 5782 calendars, free 100% cotton masks available! Arrange consultations/ discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Join for our Sunday Worship Service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Followed with coffee and conversation. Then, Adult Bible study at 11. Tuesday Bible study at 10 a.m. for adults. Children’s Sunday school will resume in the fall.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, welcomes you to worship. www.slecp.org or 928-778-4499. The Food Pantry accepts donations Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. and Fridays pick up, 9 a.m. to noon. Summer Choir Concert July 31 at 2 p.m. in sanctuary, free will offering. Everyone is welcome!

Prescott United Methodist Church. Rev. Dan presents “Martha Was Right!” In-person worship and streaming on Facebook, 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online “Prayer Time” at 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays on Facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. One of Arizona’s first Protestant churches at 505 W. Gurley St., west of downtown, 928-778-1950.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets 10 a.m. Sunday, July 17, in our building and online. Rev. David Grishaw Jones: “Abundance is calling.” The traditions around Jesus critique spiritualities of ‘scarcity’ and encourage practices of social imagination and shared ‘abundance.’ How can we lean into these practices? prescottuu.org.

Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, meets every Sunday at 2. Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. Pastors Steven and Diane Barry are affiliated with Christian International and Andrew Womack Ministries. Sunday’s message: “Spiritual Fathers.” www.realmofgloryministriescom or 928-717-1710.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church. All are welcome! 10 a.m. Sunday, July 17 – the sixth Sunday after Pentecost. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message: “Evil, Suffering and a God of Love.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday school – Adult, 9 a.m.; Children, 10 a.m.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation and Messages at every service, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John Aaron.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9. Masking recommended. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Free lunch July 22 at 11 a.m. served in the Fellowship Hall. Curbside takeout lunches also available.

Mountain Reformed Church. Join us this Sunday, as Lyndi Peacock returns to preach the sermon “The Finest Line” (John 13:1-17 and Luke 10:38-42). Special music will feature Heartland Harmony. Coffee fellowship at 10, service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: “Nature For All.” Ellen Bashor of Prescott Community Nature Center presents a program on outdoor equity initiatives in our community, sharing updates on projects including Nature Ninos, Nature Center accessibility, and a National League of Cities partnership. Meet in person: 945 Rancho Vista Drive. Masks mandatory.

Trinity Presbyterian Church where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and loving one another. Opportunities for Bible study, worship and fellowship are offered every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith. aztrinitypres.org. 928-445-4536.

Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org. Come worship our Lord with us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship starts at 10. Pastor Corinne shares her sermon “Turning The World Upside-Down” (Mark Chapters 2-3). “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for our worship service, or at 9 for one of our Sunday school classes. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series on Acts with “Samaritans, Simon, and the Spirit” (Acts 8:4-25). Find us at 148 S. Marina St., in downtown Prescott.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, July 15, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

The Community, a congregation of Sacred Jewish Living. We hold Friday Shabbat services, classes of study, minyanim, and a vibrant religious school filled with children. Rabbi Julie Kozlow is the Spiritual Leader of The Community and she can be reached at 928-220-5020 for further information.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Masks are now optional as we follow current CDC guidance. Recorded worship services are available online: fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation. All are welcome. 928-445-4555.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

American Lutheran Church – We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. A fun kids church is once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.