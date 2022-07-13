Catch 22 — Day 14: Cottonwood man sought on voyeurism, harassment charges

It’s Day 14 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. The Clarkdale police are asking for help in locating 62-year-old John Gregory Lukasik.

In 2010, Lukasik took sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two separate female victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites. Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims’ consent and all were posted without consent. He was also found in possession of marijuana, possessed the equipment for propagating marijuana, and possessed a firearm in the commission of a felony. In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the victims.

Lukasik is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, and bald. His last known address was in Cottonwood on South 18th Street.

He has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond for 9 counts of Voyeurism and Harassment.

Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Lukasik could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, you never have to give your name.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.