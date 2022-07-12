Obituary: Mary Anna Stehman

Mary Anna Stehman peacefully passed into glory to be with her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2022 in Prescott Arizona.

She was born in Pennsylvania April 4, 1933. She grew up in and loved her hometown of Millersburg.

She loved her family dearly. She is survived by her four daughters, two son in laws, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Her greatest times were spent with family.

Mary loved quilting, especially Kaffe Fassett. She loved having fun with fashion. She was sassy, bold and enjoyed a great soiree’. She enjoyed attending Home League and held dear the friendships made there.

Mary will be missed tremendously. She was loved by so many.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hebron United Methodist Church, 347 Market Street, Millersburg P, 17061.

Information provided by the family.