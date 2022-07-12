Obituary: Mary Anna Stehman
Mary Anna Stehman peacefully passed into glory to be with her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2022 in Prescott Arizona.
She was born in Pennsylvania April 4, 1933. She grew up in and loved her hometown of Millersburg.
She loved her family dearly. She is survived by her four daughters, two son in laws, 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Her greatest times were spent with family.
Mary loved quilting, especially Kaffe Fassett. She loved having fun with fashion. She was sassy, bold and enjoyed a great soiree’. She enjoyed attending Home League and held dear the friendships made there.
Mary will be missed tremendously. She was loved by so many.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hebron United Methodist Church, 347 Market Street, Millersburg P, 17061.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Hoffman cites ‘nastiness,’ threatening comments in decision to leave post as Yavapai County Recorder
- YCSO schedules procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez’s memorial service in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Touchmark at The Ranch opens new memory care neighborhood in Prescott; Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital slated for Diamond Valley; Bear & Dragon serves coffee and more in Prescott
- Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: