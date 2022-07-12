Obituary: Joann Pugh
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joann Pugh was born Aug. 22, 1941, passed away June 7, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Pugh; sons, Jack Cain and Joseph Cain; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and preceded in death by her daughter, Sheryl Cain.
Joann worked for 29 years for Lucky’s grocery store. Her and Wayne retired and moved to Chino Valley, Arizona, in 2003. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #40.
There will be a Celebration of Life for those who would like to attend and say their last goodbyes, at the American Legion Post #40 in Chino Valley on Saturday, July 16, from noon to 3 p.m.
Information provided by the family.
