Obituary: James Richard Guilford

James Richard Guilford, 88 years, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away at his home on July 8, 2022, and was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

James graduated from the University of Utah and Arizona State University with an MBA. He is survived by his wife Mary, his children, Richard, Karen, Laura, And David, six grandchildren and a great granddaughter, and his sister, Mary Helen Plumb.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022 at Prescott National Cemetery, Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home. Information provided by the funeral home.