Obituary: Bonnie Grace Peterson-Carroll
Bonnie Grace Peterson-Carroll (57), born on Aug. 11, 1964 in Phoenix, Arizona, passed on June 15, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.
Bonnie lived life on her terms, she wasn’t afraid of an adventure. She could be found at a concert, a beach, camping by the river or even following a traveling carnival, her faithful dog at her side. Bonnie could always be counted on for a big smile, a bowl, a loving hug, a quick road trip and a good game of cribbage. She embraced being the “Crazy Lady” but don’t call her a hippy! Heaven is full of family and friends and in eternal life, Bonnie has been reunited with her father, James, and her little bro, Jimmy. You can bet that they’re sitting side-by-side, fishing poles in hand with Saadie and Gracie by her feet. Bonnie is survived by her mother, Nancy of California, brother CJ of Oregon, daughter Cherie Wilder (Al) of Maine and Brandy of Arizona. She is further survived and missed by her grand babies, Kattie of Arizona, Jesslyn of Maine, Crystina of Arizona and Brody of Arizona, whom she loved and cherished, so much. Her bright light will be missed by her best friends who have become more than family; Andy and Jen Carroll, Wendy, Grizz and Trapper Leslie, Papa and many more.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for late summer/early fall. Her family will announce plans when they’re finalized. Condolences and donations can be mailed to Bonnie’s Fund c/o Cherie Wilder, PO BOX 284, Boothbay, Maine 04537. “Won’t you fly high, free bird”
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Hoffman cites ‘nastiness,’ threatening comments in decision to leave post as Yavapai County Recorder
- YCSO schedules procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez’s memorial service in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Touchmark at The Ranch opens new memory care neighborhood in Prescott; Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital slated for Diamond Valley; Bear & Dragon serves coffee and more in Prescott
- Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: