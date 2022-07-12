Obituary: Bonnie Grace Peterson-Carroll

Bonnie Grace Peterson-Carroll (57), born on Aug. 11, 1964 in Phoenix, Arizona, passed on June 15, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.

Bonnie lived life on her terms, she wasn’t afraid of an adventure. She could be found at a concert, a beach, camping by the river or even following a traveling carnival, her faithful dog at her side. Bonnie could always be counted on for a big smile, a bowl, a loving hug, a quick road trip and a good game of cribbage. She embraced being the “Crazy Lady” but don’t call her a hippy! Heaven is full of family and friends and in eternal life, Bonnie has been reunited with her father, James, and her little bro, Jimmy. You can bet that they’re sitting side-by-side, fishing poles in hand with Saadie and Gracie by her feet. Bonnie is survived by her mother, Nancy of California, brother CJ of Oregon, daughter Cherie Wilder (Al) of Maine and Brandy of Arizona. She is further survived and missed by her grand babies, Kattie of Arizona, Jesslyn of Maine, Crystina of Arizona and Brody of Arizona, whom she loved and cherished, so much. Her bright light will be missed by her best friends who have become more than family; Andy and Jen Carroll, Wendy, Grizz and Trapper Leslie, Papa and many more.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for late summer/early fall. Her family will announce plans when they’re finalized. Condolences and donations can be mailed to Bonnie’s Fund c/o Cherie Wilder, PO BOX 284, Boothbay, Maine 04537. “Won’t you fly high, free bird”

