For Your Safety: Saving yourself from mass shootings

Active shooters are now an almost every day occurrence in this country. Following are a few ideas that can help you increase your odds for survival! Sadly, there are no guarantees but doing nothing is your worst option.

Be aware of the fact that in such a situation you may well not believe what you are hearing! You are not programmed for such an event. Be careful not to freeze — avoid/run...

AVOID

Some experts refer to this step as “avoid,” some call it the “run” step. This is what to do:

Wherever you are, formulate an exit plan in case of an emergency situation. Check for ways out from where you are…doors, windows, etc. Do a 360-degree scan of your surroundings and identify ways you could escape, or hide, if necessary.

If you hear shots being fired, head for an exit and get away. Try to identify where the danger is though, do NOT run straight toward the gunman (direction of fire)! High up shots tend to echo, for example, coming from a tall building. If there is a big group of people running away, DO NOT join the group! Gunmen shoot at groups of people, easier targets. Stay low and run bent double, in a zig zag pattern. It’s hard to hit you that way.

Seek cover and/or concealment. Cover stops bullets, such as an engine block of a car, but not a car door! Get something solid between you and the bad guy(s), if possible. Concealment disallows the shooter from seeing you. At concerts or movie theaters, don’t sit/stand dead center in the auditorium or crowd… sit on one side near an exit. RUN, don’t freeze.

DENY/HIDE

Keep shooters away from your position. Block paths with shopping carts, boxes, etc. Know where hiding locations may be in advance, such as lockable rooms with metal doors. Avoid “dead-end” rooms or halls, for example, bathrooms that have only one way in and out with no windows, or a hall with no doors.

Barricade doors: Lock if possible and/or make a furniture chain. Position desks or heavy objects in a line, one behind the other, not all on top of each other.

Stay back from in front of doors as bullets will go through doors and walls. Stay low or high in the room. Silence cell phones and remain absolutely quiet. Make the shooter think the room is empty. No crying or screaming! Turn lights off and stay away from windows. Close blinds if possible.

DEFEND OR FIGHT

If you have no other option you may have to fight for your life! You have the legal right to fight if your life is in danger.

Use any form of weapon that you can access. Fire extinguisher (hit or spray), insect sprays or hair spray, scissors, letter openers, rolled magazines, etc. Try to get control of the gun as soon as possible. He may have a backup gun, so be aware.

Fight to win… fight dirty. Go for eyes, throat, groin, etc. Take the perpetrator down and keep him down. Do not give up if he says he is “OK now.” Hold him for the police.

When law enforcement arrives, be sure to put ANY gun down and back away from it. They don’t know you and they worry about people with guns in their hands (including CCW holders). Do not exit your safe room until police give you a green light to do so. Be sure too the guy at the door is really a cop.

Keep in mind that there may be more than one shooter and the second may be waiting outside. In malls, do not run down the center aisle toward an exit. Exit through a store’s back door.

SITUATIONAL AWARENESS is more critical these days than ever before. Check out your surroundings and be watchful. The best fight you will ever win is the one that you can avoid by running from it!

These hints are not always absolute life savers but they are a plan that has saved numerous lives. When the shooting starts it is a bit late to make a plan.

Remember, preparedness — not paranoia.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.