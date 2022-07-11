Pet of the Week: Tootsie (Yavapai Humane Society)

There is nothing more rewarding than making the last years of a dog’s life the best they can be. Tootsie is 13-year-old Terrier Mix who weighs in at all of 9 pounds. Her owner had some medical issues and was no longer able to take care of her.

She’s very slow to warm up to new people and will need someone to be patient with her and give her time to adjust to a new home and surroundings. She would probably do best in a quiet home with low foot traffic.

She has a lot of love left in her to give and she’s got a big heart… literally… she has a heart murmur which indicates she has and enlarged heart.

Adopt a senior dog. Their affection is timeless, their devotion is ageless, and their love is forever.

For information on Tootsie and all the available animals visit yavapaihumane.org or call 928-445-2666.

Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.