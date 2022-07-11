Pet of the Week: Raegan (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi, my name is Raegan, and I am an approximately 3-year-old Husky mix. My buddy, Randall, and I came to the shelter as strays. Unfortunately, nobody claimed us, and we are now looking for our new homes. We really hope that we can be adopted out together. We make a great pair.

We really enjoy taking a dip in the pool on hot days. We also really enjoy being outdoors, although caution needs to be taken with the heat since we are big, fluffy dogs. The shelter staff does not know whether I appreciate cats or not, they think I may be dog selective when it comes to my canine friends, and they say I look to be house trained. Although apprehensive when first meeting new people, I do come around rather quickly and enjoy my share of petting if Randall doesn’t swoop in to hog all the attention.

If you would like to meet me, or both of us, please call the shelter to set up an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.