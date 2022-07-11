Pet of the Week: Raegan (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Hi, my name is Raegan, and I am an approximately 3-year-old Husky mix. My buddy, Randall, and I came to the shelter as strays. Unfortunately, nobody claimed us, and we are now looking for our new homes. We really hope that we can be adopted out together. We make a great pair.
We really enjoy taking a dip in the pool on hot days. We also really enjoy being outdoors, although caution needs to be taken with the heat since we are big, fluffy dogs. The shelter staff does not know whether I appreciate cats or not, they think I may be dog selective when it comes to my canine friends, and they say I look to be house trained. Although apprehensive when first meeting new people, I do come around rather quickly and enjoy my share of petting if Randall doesn’t swoop in to hog all the attention.
If you would like to meet me, or both of us, please call the shelter to set up an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Hoffman cites ‘nastiness,’ threatening comments in decision to leave post as Yavapai County Recorder
- Fatal shooting in Black Canyon City; still under investigation
- YCSO schedules procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez’s memorial service in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: