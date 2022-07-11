Pet of the Week: Lily (United Animal Friends)
Lily is sweet and petite. She can be chatty and is ready to discuss the day’s events with you. Lily is nervous in her current kennel situation and hoping for a new home soon where she can come out of her shell and share her love. She presently is not comfortable around other cats and will need time to adjust to her future environment and upcoming life adventures.
Lily is about 6 years old. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.
You can begin the adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt. To learn about Lily visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
