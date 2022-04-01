Pet of the Week: Goldie (Catty Shack)
Originally Published: July 11, 2022 5:20 p.m.
Pictured is Goldie. But she has five siblings (Lingo, Rocket, Sterling, Rowdy and Foxy) just as cute! They were born April 1, 2022, and have been in foster care most of their lives. They can now be visited at Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The group can also be seen on petfinder.com and cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.
