Editorial cartoon (2): July 12, 2022
Originally Published: July 11, 2022 4:26 p.m.
Most Read
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Hoffman cites ‘nastiness,’ threatening comments in decision to leave post as Yavapai County Recorder
- Fatal shooting in Black Canyon City; still under investigation
- YCSO schedules procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez’s memorial service in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: