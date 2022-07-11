OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Mayor Goode: Prescott's water is safe Prescott Valley mayor running unopposed in primary election, details goals for 2nd term Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg County Supervisors honor Carter for NAU Hall of Fame selection Yavapai County officials say Aug. 2 primary will move smoothly despite two key resignations Carman, Jolley, Padilla square off in election for Prescott Justice of the Peace Catch 22 — Day 12: Burglary convict wanted by YCSO for probation violation In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police Biden issues order on abortion rights along with call to action by voters Court upholds Arizona prisons’ ban on explicit materials for inmates

Subscribe Now
Monday, July 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Catch 22 — Day 12: Burglary convict wanted by YCSO for probation violation

Benjamin Aaron Frey. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Benjamin Aaron Frey. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 11, 2022 5 p.m.

It’s Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program and Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey.

In September of 2015, Frey was contacted by the Prescott Police in the 1400 block of Iron Springs Road in Prescott as he was a suspect in a stolen vehicle and stolen property case. Frey gave officers a fake name and when he was told he was under arrest for a warrant, he ran from the officers.

He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Following the arrest, officers found multiple stolen items and tools tying Frey to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.

He was also found if possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Frey was convicted of third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, theft and criminal impersonation and placed on probation. He has since violated his probation.

Frey now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant. He is described as a 35-year-old white male, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in the 1400 block of Iron Springs Road in Prescott.

If you provide information leading to Frey’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries