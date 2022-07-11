Catch 22 — Day 12: Burglary convict wanted by YCSO for probation violation
It’s Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program and Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey.
In September of 2015, Frey was contacted by the Prescott Police in the 1400 block of Iron Springs Road in Prescott as he was a suspect in a stolen vehicle and stolen property case. Frey gave officers a fake name and when he was told he was under arrest for a warrant, he ran from the officers.
He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Following the arrest, officers found multiple stolen items and tools tying Frey to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.
He was also found if possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Frey was convicted of third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, theft and criminal impersonation and placed on probation. He has since violated his probation.
Frey now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant. He is described as a 35-year-old white male, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in the 1400 block of Iron Springs Road in Prescott.
If you provide information leading to Frey’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Hoffman cites ‘nastiness,’ threatening comments in decision to leave post as Yavapai County Recorder
- Fatal shooting in Black Canyon City; still under investigation
- YCSO schedules procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez’s memorial service in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: