Catch 22 — Day 12: Burglary convict wanted by YCSO for probation violation

It’s Day 12 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program and Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Benjamin Aaron Frey.

In September of 2015, Frey was contacted by the Prescott Police in the 1400 block of Iron Springs Road in Prescott as he was a suspect in a stolen vehicle and stolen property case. Frey gave officers a fake name and when he was told he was under arrest for a warrant, he ran from the officers.

He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Following the arrest, officers found multiple stolen items and tools tying Frey to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Prescott area.

He was also found if possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. Frey was convicted of third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, theft and criminal impersonation and placed on probation. He has since violated his probation.

Frey now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant. He is described as a 35-year-old white male, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in the 1400 block of Iron Springs Road in Prescott.

If you provide information leading to Frey’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.