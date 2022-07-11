OFFERS
Mayor Goode: Prescott's water is safe Prescott Valley mayor running unopposed in primary election, details goals for 2nd term Phoenix woman, unborn child reportedly die in head-on collision near Wickenburg County Supervisors honor Carter for NAU Hall of Fame selection Yavapai County officials say Aug. 2 primary will move smoothly despite two key resignations Carman, Jolley, Padilla square off in election for Prescott Justice of the Peace Catch 22 — Day 12: Burglary convict wanted by YCSO for probation violation In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police Biden issues order on abortion rights along with call to action by voters Court upholds Arizona prisons' ban on explicit materials for inmates

Monday, July 11
CASA for Kids: 'Susana'

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

Originally Published: July 11, 2022 4:34 p.m.

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 12-year-old “Susana.”

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) removed “Susana” from her father’s care due to allegations of domestic violence and substance abuse.

The father is abusing illegal substances and is not appropriately caring for the child. The mother is currently incarcerated and unable to care for her at this time. Susana’s former teacher offered to be placement for her during the dependency process.

A CASA volunteer’s responsibilities include: Monitoring Susana’s progress in her current placement, working with her case manager and the specialists to ensure that she receives the appropriate services such as, educational, medical and therapeutic care, as well as making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for her.

CASA volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of youth in foster care. Each child has unique needs and wants, and each case has its own challenges. CASA volunteers come from different backgrounds and experiences, and all receive the training necessary to be successful advocates at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Online and in-person training options are available.

Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the youth and their needs, gathering information about the youth’s circumstances, advocating for services, and providing information to the court about what is in the youth’s best interest.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? Some computer literacy is required.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.

