Catch 22 — Day 11: Black Canyon City man wanted on child abuse charges
It’s day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Guy Joel Goodwin. On Oct. 11, 2019, during an argument at a residence in Black Canyon City, Goodwin assaulted a 10-year-old female known to him. Goodwin struck the victim at least two times in the face causing her nose and lip to bleed. She also had bruising and swelling around her eye and chin.
Goodwin was charged with child abuse, but has since failed to appear in court. He now has a felony warrant for his arrest. Goodwin is described as a 39-year-old white male, 6 feet, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 34000 block of South Bertha in Black Canyon City.
Anyone providing information leading to Goodwin’s arrest could be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls are always anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
- Fatal shooting in Black Canyon City; still under investigation
- Hoffman cites ‘nastiness,’ threatening comments in decision to leave post as Yavapai County Recorder
- YCSO schedules procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez’s memorial service in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Christians strip down at South Texas nudist community called ‘Nature’s Resort’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: