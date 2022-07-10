Catch 22 — Day 11: Black Canyon City man wanted on child abuse charges

It’s day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Guy Joel Goodwin. On Oct. 11, 2019, during an argument at a residence in Black Canyon City, Goodwin assaulted a 10-year-old female known to him. Goodwin struck the victim at least two times in the face causing her nose and lip to bleed. She also had bruising and swelling around her eye and chin.

Goodwin was charged with child abuse, but has since failed to appear in court. He now has a felony warrant for his arrest. Goodwin is described as a 39-year-old white male, 6 feet, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 34000 block of South Bertha in Black Canyon City.

Anyone providing information leading to Goodwin’s arrest could be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls are always anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness