Obituary: Theodore ‘Ted’ R. Jacobson

Theodore “Ted” R. Jacobson, 74, of Prescott, Arizona, sadly left us on June 3, 2022 in Chandler, Arizona after battling Alzheimer’s for several years.

Ted was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Theodore A. and Hildagard (Obermeyer) Jacobson on August 29, 1947. His family moved to Prescott, Arizona when he was 3 years old and that is where he lived out his life. He graduated from Prescott High School in 1965. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years and then attended Yavapai College for Automotive Mechanics. He married the love of his life Sally Caroline Bryant on June 10, 1972 in Prescott, Arizona. Ted was employed as a Maintenance Supervisor at Ponderosa Plaza Mall for 24 years. He then worked for Grady’s Quality Excavating and Paving and ERC Construction until he retired in 2016, taking with him the legacy name of “Fossil Britches” from his co-workers. Ted enjoyed camping, boating and fishing with his family and friends. He was a member of The Smoki People for several years and loved every minute of it. Ted would give you the shirt off of his back and there wasn’t a soul that he didn’t say hello to or stop to talk to. We would often find ourselves waiting as he stopped to talk to a person and then come to find out, he couldn’t remember their exact name but he was positive that he knew them. Ted was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Grampy, as he was known to his grandkids, was a loving and devoted grandfather, watching them grow into young adults and will be dearly missed by them.

He was very proud of his family and he told them this all of the time. If he was with his wife and daughter, he would always tell people that he had two Sergeants, of course his lovely wife Sally and his daughter Tammie that is retired Air Force. He was also a best friend to his son, Shorty. They could talk for days about anything and everything but especially vehicle maintenance and heavy equipment. They loved to spend time working on automobiles together. Ted taught his children a lot about how to be independent and how to do things themselves. His guidance on how to repair and build things will be missed tremendously.

Ted is survived by his wife Sally Jacobson (Bryant) of 50 years, his daughter Tammie Davis (Jacobson) of Gilbert, Arizona, his son Ted “Shorty” Jacobson (Christina) of Phoenix, Arizona, his three grandchildren Codie, Jacob and Macie Davis, along with his nieces, nephew and several cousins. Ted is preceded in death by his mother and father, brother Keith A. Jacobson and niece Kori N. Jacobson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, Arizona 86303. A private burial with family members will be at Mtn. View Cemetery. Arrangements are by Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory. A special thank-you to the people at White Rose Hospice in Phoenix for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Wyman Cremation & Burial Chapel in Chandler, Arizona and Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

