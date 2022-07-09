Obituary: Suzanne ‘Suzi’ Gerber Keown

Suzanne “Suzi” Gerber Keown, 81, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on July 3, 2022. Suzi’s fun, infectious spirit will be greatly missed by all those who were lucky to know and love her. She was born on November 1, 1940, the daughter of the late George and Wilma Gerber of Manhattan, Kansas.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Bonkowski Jatinen; her son, Patrick (David) Keown; and granddaughter, Katie Jatinen. She is also survived by her siblings: Bruce Gerber, Chris (Nanette) Gerber, and soul-sister, Glenda (Roger) Yocom.

Suzi was raised in Manhattan, Kansas until her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1956. She graduated from Camelback High School in 1958 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree as a member of the Chi Omega sorority at Arizona State University in 1962. She then moved to Southern California where she earned a graduate degree in Social Work from USC and spent 30 years as a marriage and family therapist. In 1993, she and then-husband, Herbert Lee Keown III, moved their family to Prescott where she continued to practice therapy and antique dealing until retirement.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the ASPCA at aspca.org/donate/memorial.

