Obituary: Shirley K. Neill
On June 23, 2022, we lost a beautiful lady named Shirley K. Neill, otherwise known as GG to family and grandchildren. Shirley was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 7, 1935 to John and Celeste Wilson.
She met and married Harlee E. Neill, who was Honor Guard to President Eisenhower and Shirley was a proud NCO wife and was part of the Mellitone Singers group. The family retired on F.E. Warren A.F.B in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Shirley loved fashion and became a representative for major department stores, buying clothing and jewelry.
She is preceded by her husband’s death. She and her family moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 2010, where she settled in Dewey, Arizona, and was so proud to take care of her special needs daughter.
Shirley loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing and especially picnics.
Shirley is survived by her daughters Peggy Neill, Prescott Valley, Arizona, Phyllis Pena and son-in-law Ricky Pena from Prescott Valley, Pamela Alexander and JD Williams from Livingston, Montana; sister Jan Johnson, Florida; brother Terry Wilson, Bozeman, Montana; grandchildren Kimberly Alexander, Prescott Valley, Nicole Alexander, Gilbert, Arizona, Jason Alexander, Bozeman, Montana, Stephanie Alexander, Bozeman, Montana, numerous grandchildren from Arizona and Montana who cherished and loved GG. A Celebration of Life will be at the Heights Church announced at a later date.
We will most definitely miss this very classy lady. Information provided by the family.
