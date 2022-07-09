Obituary: Roger R. Pingree
Roger R. Pingree, age 80, passed away June 12, 2022. He was born March 19, 1942 in Auburn, California to Harold and Bernadette Pingree. He was raised in Northern Arizona and graduated from Prescott High School, Prescott, Arizona.
Roger is survived by his two sons Douglas and Daniel Pingree; seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. James Roman Catholic Parish, 19640 N. 35th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308.
Roger was well known and highly respected in the residential construction industry as well as commercial for most of his life and will be missed by many.
The family also wishes to express appreciation to the staff at Americare Hospice Care who provided Dad with excellent, compassionate medical care these past few months.
Services by Heritage Funeral Chapel, 623-974-3671 www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
