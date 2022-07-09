Obituary: Myrtle A. Kloster

Myrtle A. Kloster went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 15, 2022. Her last words were, “I want to go home,” and so she did.



Myrtle was pre-deceased by her husband, mother, sister and a grand-daughter. She is survived by her nine children, 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a well loved member of Miller Valley Baptist Church and will be greatly missed.

She was always happy and had a smile that was contagious. Her final 18 months were spent at Good Samaritan Village where she grew to love the staff and they loved her. There will be a Celebration of life at Miller Valley Baptist Church (815 Whipple St., Prescott) on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Information provided by the family.