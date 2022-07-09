Obituary: Mildred “Midge” Malyjurek

Mildred “Midge” Malyjurek, 96, passed away on June 30, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born in Decatur, Illinois, November 2, 1925.

Midge was a Civil Service Nurse in Little Rock, Arkansas, serving World War II veterans, where she met Mike Malyjurek. Later she was Dr. Shepard’s office nurse in Prescott, Arizona, with her last position as a school nurse covering Mayer and Humboldt School District.

Midge was nominated by the Arizona Governor to serve on the Arizona State Board of Nursing. She also served as the Prescott President for the Elks Ladies and Sweet Adelines.

Midge is survived by her daughter Minna Sue and husband Larry Aycock and son Gary and wife Leslie Malyjurek, four grandsons and four great-grandchildren.

Service will be held at Heritage Memorial Park on July 14, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., address: 12010 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, AZ 86327, 928-445-1888.

Information provided by the family.