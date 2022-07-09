Obituary: Joanne Gail Morrison

In Loving Memory — Joanne Gail Morrison, 85, of Prescott, Arizona, peacefully passed away at home June 27, 2022 following her long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s. Her husband of 26 years, Peter B. Morrison, was at her side until the end.

Joanne was born March 21, 1937 in San Pedro, California, where she grew up. She later moved to Torrance, California, where she raised her family and had a wonderful 30-year career at American Honda. Joanne was predeceased by her parents, Cayetano and Rose Ardaiz. She leaves behind her three daughters, Nancy Colyar, Colleen Henrichs (Steven) and Donna Blair (John). Joanne was blessed with five grandchildren, Michael Kokubun (Rebecca), Stephanie Carreras, Nicole Hernandez (Luis), Megan Blair (Dakota) and Ellen Cobb (Trevor); four great-grandchildren, Cady and Maya Kokubun, Taino and River Hernandez. In addition, Joanne had three step-children, Michael Morrison (Shar), Lorri Zumwalt (Jeff) and Amy Jenkins, along with their children: Jeremy Imel, (Anna), Tyler Imel, Shelby Orcutt (Jake), Hannah Zumwalt; great grandchildren, Nathan, Hailey, and Maycie Imel. Joanne’s smile and witty sense of humor will truly be missed by all who knew her. She had a rich, full life of adventure, laughter and love for her family. Joanne and Pete shared many years enjoying time at the beach, cruises and other travels. Joanne has left behind a wonderful treasure chest of memories that will remain with her husband, all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for many years to come.

To honor Joanne’s memory, and at her request, the family will organize a Celebration of Life get-together in the near future; date and location will be shared when available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joanne’s memory to Maggie’s Hospice – checks can be mailed to: 801 Miller Valley Road, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the family.