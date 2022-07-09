Obituary: Dorothy (Dot) W. Bird

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Photos: Late Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo President Chris Graff honored with memorial service Catch 22 — Day 10: Fugitive wanted for criminal trespass, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct Property tax rate for 2022-23 fiscal year up for Prescott City Council vote Tuesday Prescott Resort and Conference Center appoints Joshua Bettis as its new executive chef Need2Know: Touchmark at The Ranch opens new memory care neighborhood in Prescott; Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital slated for Diamond Valley; Bear & Dragon serves coffee and more in Prescott Yavapai College breaks ground on its first 3D printed house Inflation leading to horses going to an Arizona rescue ranch City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges Business, political, migrant advocates kick off campaign for Prop 308

Subscribe Now
Saturday, July 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Dorothy (Dot) W. Bird

Dorothy (Dot) W. Bird

Dorothy (Dot) W. Bird

Originally Published: July 9, 2022 7:38 p.m.

Dorothy (Dot) W. Bird, of Prescott, Arizona, on June 29, 2022 passed through heaven’s door into the waiting arms of her savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, on May 30, 1938 to Wallace and Hazel Browder. Soon thereafter Wally went north to find work at the Ford plant in Detroit, Michigan, and soon after that, Hazel and Dot joined him there in Detroit where she grew up, graduating from Redford High School in Detroit.

Dot went on to College at Cincinnati Bible Seminary where she met her husband Jim. Jim left Cincinnati to attend University of Colorado in Boulder while Dot finished her college education at the Seminary, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Bible in 1960. Following her graduation in May, Jim and Dot were married in June in Detroit. They relocated to Arvada, Colorado where Jim commuted to Boulder to continue his education in Mechanical Engineering.

Dot was the loving wife and mother, the dedicated homemaker, and hard-working professional, employed usually as an executive secretary, or an office manager in several aerospace companies throughout the many moves. She accompanied Jim from place to place as he moved and was moved in his professional career.

Throughout her life, Dot was the faithful servant of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, participating in churches in the various cities along the way, helping, teaching, and serving in whatever capacity she was called upon. Those moves took Dot to several cities on the west and east coasts, finally ending up in retirement in Prescott, Arizona in 2003, the place that she loved the most.

While living in Boulder during Jim’s stint at the university, Jim introduced Dot to camping, first as backpacking and tent camping, then out of the back of a pickup, finally graduating to an RV fifth-wheel travel trailer. Visiting the many National Parks, National Monuments, and places in between with family and friends, mostly in the western United States and Canada were treasured times for Dot, both when her sons were at home and later, particularly, in retirement.

Among her other joys in life beside being wife and mother, Dot was a voracious reader, spending many hours in Bible reading and study and reading adventure novels. She was a talented seamstress, making many of her own clothes early in life and then later taking up knitting, often using it to pass the time while traveling in the RV.

Dot is survived by Jim, her loving husband of 62 years; by their two sons, David in Prescott and Michael in Derry, New Hampshire; she is also survived by her younger brother, Robert Browder, in Michigan, and his family. We will miss her tremendously.

It was Dot’s wish that we not hold either a funeral service or a memorial service, but instead to remember her as she lived.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Dorothy’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries