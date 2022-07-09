Obituary: Dorothy (Dot) W. Bird

Dorothy (Dot) W. Bird, of Prescott, Arizona, on June 29, 2022 passed through heaven’s door into the waiting arms of her savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, on May 30, 1938 to Wallace and Hazel Browder. Soon thereafter Wally went north to find work at the Ford plant in Detroit, Michigan, and soon after that, Hazel and Dot joined him there in Detroit where she grew up, graduating from Redford High School in Detroit.

Dot went on to College at Cincinnati Bible Seminary where she met her husband Jim. Jim left Cincinnati to attend University of Colorado in Boulder while Dot finished her college education at the Seminary, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Bible in 1960. Following her graduation in May, Jim and Dot were married in June in Detroit. They relocated to Arvada, Colorado where Jim commuted to Boulder to continue his education in Mechanical Engineering.

Dot was the loving wife and mother, the dedicated homemaker, and hard-working professional, employed usually as an executive secretary, or an office manager in several aerospace companies throughout the many moves. She accompanied Jim from place to place as he moved and was moved in his professional career.

Throughout her life, Dot was the faithful servant of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, participating in churches in the various cities along the way, helping, teaching, and serving in whatever capacity she was called upon. Those moves took Dot to several cities on the west and east coasts, finally ending up in retirement in Prescott, Arizona in 2003, the place that she loved the most.

While living in Boulder during Jim’s stint at the university, Jim introduced Dot to camping, first as backpacking and tent camping, then out of the back of a pickup, finally graduating to an RV fifth-wheel travel trailer. Visiting the many National Parks, National Monuments, and places in between with family and friends, mostly in the western United States and Canada were treasured times for Dot, both when her sons were at home and later, particularly, in retirement.

Among her other joys in life beside being wife and mother, Dot was a voracious reader, spending many hours in Bible reading and study and reading adventure novels. She was a talented seamstress, making many of her own clothes early in life and then later taking up knitting, often using it to pass the time while traveling in the RV.

Dot is survived by Jim, her loving husband of 62 years; by their two sons, David in Prescott and Michael in Derry, New Hampshire; she is also survived by her younger brother, Robert Browder, in Michigan, and his family. We will miss her tremendously.

It was Dot’s wish that we not hold either a funeral service or a memorial service, but instead to remember her as she lived.

