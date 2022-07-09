Obituary: Donna Mae West

Donna Mae West, joined her beloved husband Everett “Sonny” West in heaven on June 11, 2022. Donna was born, Donna Mae Distler on January 10, 1956 in Hazel Green, Wisconsin to John and Dolores Distler.

Donna spent her life as a nurse, devoting herself to others in need. She had a beautiful spirit and loved sunflowers.

A service will be held for Donna at Prescott National Cemetery on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.