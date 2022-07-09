Obituary: Donna Mae West
Donna Mae West, joined her beloved husband Everett “Sonny” West in heaven on June 11, 2022. Donna was born, Donna Mae Distler on January 10, 1956 in Hazel Green, Wisconsin to John and Dolores Distler.
Donna spent her life as a nurse, devoting herself to others in need. She had a beautiful spirit and loved sunflowers.
A service will be held for Donna at Prescott National Cemetery on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Donna’s guestbook and share a memory with the family. Information provided by the funeral home.
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Fatal shooting in Black Canyon City; still under investigation
- Hoffman cites ‘nastiness,’ threatening comments in decision to leave post as Yavapai County Recorder
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2022
- YCSO schedules procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez’s memorial service in Prescott Valley
- Goodwill stores can be a draw for bargain shoppers, but some prefer stores that support local nonprofit agencies
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: