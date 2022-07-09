OFFERS
Obituary: David G. Jackson

David G. Jackson

David G. Jackson

Originally Published: July 9, 2022 7:22 p.m.

David G. Jackson, 85, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Dave was born July 6, 1936 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to George and Dorothy (Plenke) Jackson. Dave met the love of his life, Joyce A. Christensen in Wisconsin Rapids, where they married and had three boys. They then moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1967, where they had their fourth child, a daughter.

Dave worked for A.D.O.T. for 32 years as a construction supervisor. After retirement from ADOT, he continued working construction for other companies in Prescott and Wickenburg.

Dave enjoyed playing sports, basketball and slowpitch were his favorites, playing at City Park and Whipple Park, then Willow Creek Park to enjoy watching his sons play. He also enjoyed bowling with wife and kids where he was known to many as P.B.A. He then became part of the Nascar world traveling to many different tracks around the states. He also enjoyed deer and elk hunting with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Joyce, son Randy, brother Richard Jackson and sister Jeanne McBride.

He is survived by his sons Jeff (Sharon), Jon (Linda) and daughter Jill, grandson Tanner (Jasmine Moore), and great-granddaughter Veeyah, all of Prescott. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, brother-in-law DeWayne (Chum) Christensen, sister-in-law Sue VonAhn.

Graveside services will be Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Heritage Memorial Park, Dewey, Arizona, followed by a Celebration of Life 2:00-6:00 p.m., at Prescott Rodeo Grounds Freeman Building, 840 Rodeo Dr., Prescott, AZ.

A very special thank-you to Maggie’s Hospice for their awesome care; we can’t thank you enough. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be send to Maggie’s Hospice, 801 Miller Valley Road, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home. Information provided by the funeral home.

