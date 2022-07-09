Obituary: Austin Shane Jones

Austin Shane Jones at the young age of 24 passed away Monday, June 13. Even though he left this world way too soon, during his time here he touched so many people.

Austin was known for his humor, his kind and loving heart and his love for animals. You will be dearly missed and in our hearts forever.

Celebration of Life will be at the Willow Creek Inn on July 12 at 11 a.m. Information provided by the family.