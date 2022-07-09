OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Resort and Conference Center appoints Joshua Bettis as its new executive chef Need2Know: Touchmark at The Ranch opens new memory care neighborhood in Prescott; Exceptional Healthcare Community Hospital slated for Diamond Valley; Bear & Dragon serves coffee and more in Prescott Catch 22 — Day 10: Fugitive wanted for criminal trespass, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct Property tax rate for 2022-23 fiscal year up for Prescott City Council vote Tuesday Photo: Late Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo President Chris Graff honored with memorial service Yavapai College breaks ground on its first 3D printed house Inflation leading to horses going to an Arizona rescue ranch City of Prescott shuts down two airport-area water wells over of presence of potentially harmful chemicals Catch 22— Day 9: Prescott man wanted for probation violation on theft, attempted assault charges Business, political, migrant advocates kick off campaign for Prop 308

Subscribe Now
Saturday, July 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Catch 22 — Day 10: Fugitive wanted for criminal trespass, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct

Thomas Flores Lopez. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Thomas Flores Lopez. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 9, 2022 4:18 p.m.

It’s Day 10 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Thomas Flores Lopez.

On Aug. 6, 2016, Lopez went to the residence where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were staying in the 1600 block of East Franquero Lane in Cottonwood. After being refused entry by the victims, Lopez was able to enter the home by climbing through a window. The male victim locked himself in a room while the female victim locked herself in a bathroom.

Lopez tried to kick in the bathroom door until the victim finally opened it. He then assaulted the victim by pulling her through the house and pushing her into a shelf causing injury to her hand. The victim was able to get Lopez outside to protect her small child who was asleep on the couch near where the assault was occurring. After going outside, Lopez broke the front door to the residence.

Lopez was charged with criminal trespass in the 1st degree, aggravated assault, two counts of disorderly conduct, and criminal damage. He was convicted and was given probation as a part of his sentence. He has now violated his probation.

He now has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $20,000 bond. He is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic male, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos to include what appears to be a Chinese symbol on his neck and “480” on his hand.

His last known address is on Longstreet Avenue Bronx, NY, but he also has ties to the Camp Verde and Mesa, Arizona areas.

Anyone providing information leading to Lopez’s arrest could be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries