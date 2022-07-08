Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 8, 2022 1:46 p.m.
Most Read
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2022
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- Fatal shooting in Black Canyon City; still under investigation
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Hoffman cites ‘nastiness,’ threatening comments in decision to leave post as Yavapai County Recorder
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- YCSO schedules procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez’s memorial service in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: