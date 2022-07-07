Obituary Notice: Robert Dale Edwards

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

Book review: ‘Before the Fevered Snow,’ by Megan Merchant

Arizona voters to see variety of initiatives on November ballot

Photo: Patriotic dog takes dip at Lynx Lake on July 4

Prescott Council aims to clarify policy on meeting attendance, absenteeism by council members

City Hall sale process moves toward interviews between Mayor’s Commission, bidders

Catch 22 — Day 8: Chino Valley man sought on probation violation for sexual abuse, trespass, imprisonment charges

Arizona Gov. Ducey backs Robson as successor over Trump pick

Sentencing set for 2 in Arizona ballot harvesting case

Feds sue over new Arizona citizenship proof law for voting