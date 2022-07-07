Obituary: Joshua Collett-King

Joshua Collett-King was born to Susan Jeanine King and Gregory Gene Collett on Oct. 9, 1984 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Joshua passed from this life June 16, 2022 to go home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Survivors include Susan and Jeff Carver, Mother and Step-Father, of Billings, Montana; McKenzie and Tammy Collett, Sister and Step-Mother, of Dickson, Tennessee; James Ryan Shye, Brother, Prescott, Arizona; Ricky Ward, Brother, of Idaho; Tye and Connie St. James, Grandparents, of Northern, California; Nelta O’keefe, Grandmother, of Dickson, Tennessee; Tracy King-Murphey, Aunt, of Prescott, Arizona; Holly and Darrel Leatherman, Aunt and Uncle, of Paulden, Arizona.

Joshua was loved by many friends and family in Arizona, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, California, and Idaho.

A Funeral will be held for Joshua at Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott at 12 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, followed by a graveside service at Arizona Pioneer’s Home Cemetery, 1300 Iron Springs Rd., Prescott, AZ at 1:30 p.m.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

