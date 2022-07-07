Obituary: Chris John Graff

Chris John Graff, 62 years old, passed away at the Prescott Rodeo grounds, Saturday, July 2, 2022. He resided in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Chris was happily married to the love of his life, Denine (Dee), for 9 years. He was born on May 18, 1960, in Clifton, Texas. He was raised in Iowa and attended Paullina Community School. After graduation his first daughter was born, quickly followed by his second daughter. He started raising his two daughters on a farm in Iowa.

After making the hard decision to leave Iowa, he headed to Texas to begin his career in construction and his son was born. With the many ups and downs in the construction industry and raising kids in Texas and all his involvement on committees and organizations, he battled to keep his head above ground. He then made another difficult decision, leaving his children in Texas to relocate to Arizona where he continued his career in construction. He found a love for Arizona and the community and decided to stay. Due to his long-time career in construction he was made Vice President of Asphalt Paving & Supply. Inc with affiliation as assistant area manager for McCormick Construction Co.

His love for the outdoor life, including livestock and rodeo led him to becoming a huge part of the community.

He was involved with The Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo for many years and then became the President for the last six years. He was also a member of Arizona AGC-member and board of directors. Recent past board of director for the association of rodeo committees. Prescott Valley Chamber member/board of directors past chair. PVEDF member/board of directors/vice chair. Mohave Contractors association board member and Vice President. Also a member of Yavapai Sheriff posse, and the Lions Club. He was a former member of the Mason’s continuing in the footsteps of his father. Chris was a man of heart and integrity and made sure that his family and loved ones knew how much he loved them. He never left the house without giving Dee a kiss and telling her how much he loved her even at 3 a.m. when he was heading out to Bullhead. The Marlboro man himself loved his Coors light, Texas Longhorns, Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, John Wayne and to everyone’s surprise he also enjoyed a hallmark movie from time to time.

He is survived by his mother Cynthia Lenz, wife Denine (Dee) Graff, sister Erica Bukovich (Mark Bukovich), his children Tera Stubblefied (Jason Stubblefield), Tasha Robbins (Cullun Robbins), Travis (TC) Graff (Lauren Graff) and Lauren Featherstone; grandkids: Bo, Bella, Bobby, Ashley, Blake, and Addison; and nieces and nephews: Cora, Dani, Kodi, Kelsey Erin and Jack. He was preceded in death by his father John Graff and two brothers Andrew (Andy) Lenz & Robert Lenz.

A Celebration of Life service for Chis Graff will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, located at the Prescott Rodeo grounds. Service will be followed by a meal provided by the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo organization.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.