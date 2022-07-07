Letter: Replacing election officials?
Originally Published: July 7, 2022 8:54 p.m.
Most Read
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2022
- Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Fatal shooting in Black Canyon City; still under investigation
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- A family’s rodeo tradition: For Buntins of Paulden, competing (and winning) wild horse race at Prescott Frontier Days never gets old
- Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: